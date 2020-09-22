Beginning this week, the Driftwood Public Library will offer computer time by appointment to members of the public.
Initially this was planned to coincide with Phase 2 reopening, but with the large number of people displaced by the Echo Mountain fire, the library and the City of Lincoln City have agreed to accelerate the building’s reopening to meet local residents’ technology needs.
The library began scheduling appointments on Monday, Sept. 21st at 10 a.m. Appointments can be made by calling the library front desk at 541-996-2277.
Computers are available Monday - Friday for 45 minute sessions from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. (with the last appointments at 3 p.m.). There are two appointments available per time slot, and time slots will be assigned on a first come, first served basis. You are encouraged to come alone, in order to keep the number of people in the library at a minimum. However, if necessary, you may bring a family member or other person with you to provide computer assistance.
Driftwood staff is encouraging you to leave minor children at home. You and anyone who comes with you are required to wear a face covering and will undergo a temperature check and COVID-19 screen prior to entering the library.
Due to physical distancing requirements, library staff are not able to provide in-person assistance at the computers, but the reference librarian will be available by phone. Black and white printing and photocopying is available, and each patron may print up to ten pages at no charge. Additional pages are 10 cents per page.
The library shelves and seating areas are still closed, and the library’s curbside services will continue for anyone who wishes to check out items.
Public wifi is also available outside the library building seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., and a limited number of cellular wifi hotspots are available for checkout through the library. Driftwood Public Library is located on the second floor of the City Hall building at 801 SW Highway 101, across the street from Burger King and adjacent to McKay’s Market.
