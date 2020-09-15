A milestone was reached for firefighters on the Echo Mountain Complex yesterday, Sept. 14. 100 percent of the control line was completed on both fires.
This means that firefighters will be able to shift their focus to mopping up from the perimeter, as well as working with trained falling crews to remove hazardous snags, say the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF). The fire is now estimated at 2,552 acres. While the footprint of the fire has not changed, fire resources have been able to collect better mapping intelligence. Containment has reached 33 percent.
The fire did receive some precipitation early this morning, although amounts were generally less than forecasted. The western edge of the fire was estimated to have received a few 100ths of an inch. A chance of precipitation does persist in the forecast through the next few days. While precipitation is welcome by firefighters, it does present another dimension of safety concerns, as the ground may become slick and footing could be less stable.
Structural resources are still working to complete a structure inventory and damage assessment. These resources have been working over the last two days to identify the function of the structures impacted and the amount of damage incurred.
Highway 18 and many of its arteries remain closed to the public. There is a lot of work occurring along these roads, including hazard tree felling and utility rehabilitation. These activities are necessary to provide for public safety when access is allowed again.
Many areas remain in Level 2 (Set) or Level 3 (Go!) evacuation.
Check out the video from this morning’s briefing:
