From a worldwide pandemic to a once in a lifetime wildfire event on the coast. I’ve covered a bit of everything during my time here in Lincoln City.
For over two years, I’ve attended city council meetings, weekly events and games at Taft 7-12. I’ve enjoyed almost every minute of it. But alas, I’m off to a new adventure in a new place up north.
In high school at Nestucca, just north of Lincoln City, I found a passion for writing and journalism. I graduated from Pacific University in Forest Grove with a degree in Media Arts and luckily landed an internship with Country Media, working at the Tillamook Headlight-Herald in 2018.
After a few short months, my hard work paid off as a landed a full-time reporter gig at the Headlight-Herald. A year later, an opening as Managing Editor in Lincoln City at The News Guard presented itself and I jumped on it.
I appreciated the opportunities and experiences I’ve had while working for Country Media and The News Guard. However, a new opportunity to chase another dream of mine has presented itself.
Next week I will be starting a new job working toward becoming a golf instructor in the Seattle, Washington area. It’s a new challenge but one that I can’t wait to take on.
It will be a busy summer for me as I move to a new state, start toward a new career and plan a wedding. After my beautiful fiance Mikayla graduates college next month, we plan on tying the knot in July.
Although we can’t wait to see what the future holds, we won’t forget our time in Lincoln City and the wonderful experiences we’ve had.
Thank you everyone.
- Max Kirkendall
