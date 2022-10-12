The League of Women Voters (LWV) of Lincoln County will host a candidate forum on October 20, featuring the candidates for the Oregon House of Representatives, District 10 and Lincoln County offices of Clerk, Treasurer and the Board of Commissioners, Position 1.
The forum will be held at the Central County Campus of the Oregon Coast Community College, located at 400 SE College Way in Newport’s South Beach district, in the Community Room. The public is invited to attend, beginning with a “meet and greet” at 6:30 pm.
In addition, the event will be streamed live via Zoom, beginning at 7 p.m. To view the forum live from home, simply click this link between 6:30 and 7 p.m. on Oct.20, 2022: https://oregoncoast.zoom.us/j/92098838247 or https://bit.ly/LWVLincoln
In the November 8 General Election, Incumbent Representative David Gomberg will face Celeste McEntee for the HD 10 seat. The two contenders in the run-off race for County Commissioner, Position 1, are Carter McEntee and Casey Miller. Amy Southwell is running unopposed for County Clerk, as is incumbent Treasurer, Jayne Welch. Both individuals will be introduced and provide attendees with a summary of their job descriptions.
After introductions, the candidates for the contested races will respond to a set of questions prepared by LWV committees and moderated by, Jean Cowan of the Lincoln County League of Women Voters. As time allows, questions may also be solicited from the audience in attendance.
The meeting will be recorded for those who cannot attend live. A link to the recorded session will be available on the LWV website after the forum at: https://www.lwvlincolncounty.org
