The Lincoln County Clerk’s Office would like to notify voters in the North Lincoln County Health District that one of the candidates for Director, North Lincoln Health District, Position 4, Kitty Bushman has passed away.
Since ballots had already been printed, her name will still be on the ballot for the upcoming May 16, 2023, Election.
There are two other candidates running for Position 4, and if one of them receives the most votes they will be elected to the position. If Kitty Bushman receives the most votes, the position will be declared vacant.
