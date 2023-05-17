Election 2023: Unofficial Results May 16 Special Election The News Guard May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Connection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The unofficial results of the May 16 Special Election are posted below.Final official results following certification are expected to be release at 5 p.m. June 9. Download PDF Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Online Poll What are your plans for Memorial Day weekend? You voted: Staycation Camping Shopping Time with family Vote View Results Back Latest News Guard E-Edition The News Guard's E-Edition for 5-16-23 Latest News Guard E-Edition The News Guard's E-Edition for 5-16-23 View our 5-16-23 E-Edition right here! MORE Featured Articles News In The Money: State issues latest revenue forecast, $5.5B personal kicker News New Details: 1 arrest following multiple reports of graffiti, fight News Poaching: 2 Siletz residents pay $15,000 for shooting black bear cubs News $50,000 for Local Nonprofits: City presentation May 17 MORE Latest News News Oregon Adding Jobs: Latest unemployment rate falls News Election 2023: Unofficial Results May 16 Special Election News Going Up Again! Gasoline prices inch up over $4 a gallon News Unlocking Secrets: Deep discoveries at Oregon's Marine Reserves × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Featured Articles News In The Money: State issues latest revenue forecast, $5.5B personal kicker News New Details: 1 arrest following multiple reports of graffiti, fight News Poaching: 2 Siletz residents pay $15,000 for shooting black bear cubs News $50,000 for Local Nonprofits: City presentation May 17 News Alert citizens help stop graffiti crime spree MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News News Oregon Adding Jobs: Latest unemployment rate falls News Election 2023: Unofficial Results May 16 Special Election News Going Up Again! Gasoline prices inch up over $4 a gallon News Unlocking Secrets: Deep discoveries at Oregon's Marine Reserves News Partnership: ‘Honoring the Brave’ during National Poppy Day MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us * View the Community Calendar * Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on! Submit Here ** View the Community Calendar ** Trending This Week Articles Commented ArticlesFatal Crash: Highway 101Beach Blaze: 'Multiple subjects' detained during investigationPolice Blotter: Someone pounding loudlyChild Care: $500M proposed to establish care centersSheriff's Tip of the Week: How to display your house numberExercise Caution: ODF issues yard debris burning advisoryCommunity Event: Plant SaleMemorial Day: State to honor veteransTrending / Photos / New Sinkhole: 'Cliffs can give way without warning'Bear Time: ODFW issues black bear advisory CommentedMost Viewed / Revealed: Details emerging about Grocery Outlet in Lincoln City (1) MORE Featured Print Ads RV space for rent at 260 SE Oar, Lincoln City. LC Builders LLC Andrews Painting Garage Door Sales B and B Package Express Capn Gulls Gift Place Bulletin Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $60.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe The News Guard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.