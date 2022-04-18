The candidates running for Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 3 in the May 17 primary election:
Kaety Jacobson, 41
Occupation: Lincoln County Commissioner
Education: I have a Bachelor’s of Science in Natural Resources from Oregon State University and a Master’s of Science in Coastal Zone Management from Nova Southeastern University. I have also been professionally trained in facilitation and conflict resolution.
Family: I was born and raised in Lincoln County, my dad Bob Jacobson resides in Waldport, Oregon. My mother Robin Jacobson who was a long time Newport resident, passed away in 2021 after a long battle with cancer. I live in Newport with my husband Mark Farley and 3 of our 4 children. Our oldest child, Miles Farley is a U.S. Army Airborne Cav Scout who is currently stationed in Germany. Still Living at home are Symone (16), Emmett (11) and Noble (7). Additionally, we have Chewie the chihuahua, Roger the dachshund mix (Both of which were failed fosters from the Lincoln County Animal Shelter), Birdie a lab mix, Lickity Split the Cat, and three Guinea pigs: Banana, Polka-Dot, and Maggie.
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, Position 3?
I am running for Lincoln County Commissioner for a second term because I feel the county and its citizens still need me to be of service to them. We have had tremendous challenges over the past three years, and I have taken large leadership roles in recovery efforts and am still critically needed in my role. There are many things I have put in motion over the last three years that I would like to complete, such as helping to rebuild after the Echo Mountain Complex Fire, hiring a housing consultant for the county, building a new Lincoln County Animal Shelter, working on creating better water sources for rural residents, and continuing to expand services and relationships beyond the central part of the county.
There is also a tremendous amount of opportunity in terms of new federal funding opportunities, and I am excited to work both internally and externally to help our community go after as many as these resources as we can. These are resources that can help with planning, combating climate change, housing, and serving our underserved communities. The opportunity to help community is inspiring and exciting and I would be honored to serve another four years to help our community through our remaining recovery efforts and into a state of increased thriving.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate?
I am the most qualified candidate as I have the most applicable direct skills, a strong work ethic and have on the job experience in being a county commissioner during the past three years, which have arguably been the most challenging three years our community has ever seen.
Prior to becoming a Lincoln County Commissioner, I spent 15 years working for OSU Extension as a fisheries extension specialist. In this job I did assessments of community needs, wrote and managed grants, designed and built educational and integrated research programs, resolved conflicts between user groups, facilitated hundreds of meetings, and worked on coast wide policy issues.
When I campaigned in 2018, no one asked me what I would do if a worldwide pandemic broke out or what my experience in wildfire recovery was, but when standing in unprecedented times, you reach into your toolbox and pull out what you have. I have personally written grants that have brought in millions of dollars for wildfire recovery in Lincoln County, I created programs for survivors, such as septic and well water assistance programs.
I have also worked in building more connection from the county to all of Lincoln County by spending consistent time in North Lincoln County and building relationships with local leaders, non-profits, and other organizations. Lincoln County will continue to be in a process of recovery from both covid and wildfire over the next several years and I feel I am the most qualified in helping Lincoln County recover and thrive.
What is the county’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?
I am an adamant believer that there is no one single greatest challenge. The challenges we have are thorny and woven together. For example, we have a housing problem, but we also have a workforce problem as workers cannot find affordable housing. It would be easy to deduct that housing is our greatest problem, but housing is also interwoven into our tourism sector. Second homes and vacation homes play a large role in in the tourism economy. Additionally, the cost of homes is often driven up by our largest earned income sector which is people moving here and bringing their money with them. Our housing problem is also an economy problem, and a workforce problem. Our workforce problem is also a childcare problem. Again, I believe there is no singular biggest challenge, there are many challenges that are intertwined.
The solutions to these thorny problems need to be creative and out of the box. For example, the state conducted a feasibility study looking at co-location of workforce housing and childcare facilities. I dug through that study and provided a lot of comments and put the county in a position to possibly be a pilot site for state investment of co-location if the legislature passes the funding in a future session. This kind of programming addresses that interconnection between issues, housing, workforce, the economy, and childcare. As a commissioner I am constantly looking for opportunities for our county that will help bring relief and solutions to these kinds of complicated issues.
Mark Watkins, 63
Occupation: Self Employed Land Developer, Consultant
Education: Olivet University
Family: Married
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 3?
I am running for Lincoln County Commissioner because I love this county. I have lived here since 1981…This Is Our Home. I see this as an opportunity to implement positive change and move forward with a vision that benefits all of us. As an elected official, there is a high duty to represent and listen to all constituents within our county. I vow to always work with an attitude of Servanthood and Principles. This position requires ethical, impartial, open, fiscally responsible, and well-informed decisions built on common sense and truth. I look forward to serving the needs of all of our diverse communities within the county.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate?
My 22 years of successfully running, owning, and operating three countywide Subway restaurants will bring many business and relationship building skills to the commissioner seat. After selling the Subways, I was hired by the largest food distributor in the country to problem solve and guide 42 restaurants in our county- primarily helping them achieve higher profit margin. As a current self-employed land developer, I have learned the value of team work. Defining the objective, gathering all necessary information, and working with others to achieve an optimal goal is how any team produces a positive result. Currently I am the captain of the Lincoln County Search and Rescue team. This was achieved through years of dedication, determination, and leadership. Teamwork brings positive results. When elected, I pledge, with unwavering dedication, to bring these same attributes to the office of Commissioner.
What is the county’s biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?
The biggest challenge facing our county is lack of trust and transparency. Through my experience and leadership, I will return a culture of trust, honesty, work ethics, and integrity to each and every department and staff within the county. I will lead by example, as exclusivity has no place in Public Service.
Randy Mallette, 48
Occupation: My wife and I opened Pipe Dreams Dispensary, approximately, 8 years ago. Since then, successfully operating the business has been my professional focus. Prior to this, I spent many years working in the food and beverage industry. In fact, my wife and I met while working at the local Mcmenamins back in 2002. I’ve also taken jobs over the years to learn new skills. Along those lines, I worked in a wood shop for a while. I worked as a first mate on a sailing vessel. And I worked for a sailmaker/boat repair shop.
Education: My schooling is limited to some community college. I was a student at HVCC, and I also had the privilege of being a student at our local OCCC, back in the mid 1990’s. Back then, we didn’t really have a college. We had a room upstairs in the lighthouse plaza…where Curves later was. I also had to travel to Newport to take some classes because options for furthering ones education were so severely limited around here in those days. I’m sure some people will remember.
Family: Well, I started off like everyone else; as someone’s son. My mother was Joan Dennis. She was a proud american and daughter of the revolution. She was also volunteer of the year at the hospital back in 2008. Mom spent almost all of her free time volunteering and doing things for others. She used to go around and put flowers on all the graves, of veterans, in our local cemeteries. She put on spaghetti dinners and fundraisers to raise money for local children in need. She was often helping out at the library. Mom was a member of several local clubs and charity groups such as the Rebecca's and the Emblem club. In general mom was really glad to be alive and in a position to help others. She often had my sister, myself or a grandchild help her with these projects. She taught us to be selfless in our service to others by example.
Mom passed in 2009. My step father John Dennis took a job at Safeway after retiring and he worked there for 20+ years. He was well liked and many people knew him as the friendly, old guy bagging groceries, who always had a smile to share. He was also always helping mom with her volunteering. He passed last year.
Today, I am a loving and loyal husband and father. My wife Keli and I are best friends; raising two, wonderful, children, together. Marley is 13 and Mason is 10.
Since covid hit, we have been homeschooling. Which has been great, actually. My 5th grade math skills have never been sharper; just for example.😂
Really though, these are my favorite people. So, getting to spend more time with them has been a blessing.
When mom was sick, I had to take a leave of absence from my job at the time. I went out on FLMA which ran out days before she died. I lost my mother and my job in the same week. It was brutal. There was a time when I was trading in bottles and cans to buy diapers for our baby. I know the stress so many people here feel every day. The stress of having to make $10 spend like it’s $100. The stress of having to triage bills; paying the most pressing ones and leaving the others for next time. I know what that hopeless, worried feeling is and just how real it is for so many. I know what it is to feel like you are failing the ones counting on you for their own survival. I don’t have to imagine this life. I’ve lived it and I won’t soon forget the lessons I’ve learned. I also know what it is to rise up out of that situation through hard work and determination.
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 3?
I am running for Lincoln county commissioner, seat3 because I care about the community and want all of us here to prosper.
I am challenging the incumbent instead of running for the open seat 1 position because I believe the current leadership has failed and should be replaced. By every available metric, things have gotten worse. I believe we can do better for everybody. I believe the biggest problem facing our county is, and has been, poor leadership. We have issues to address. We have issues with affordable housing, a lack of opportunities and good paying jobs, short term rentals, policing and schooling…we have issues with taxation and permitting that were exemplified by the disastrous Echo Mountain fires. And we have a critical highway in desperate need of repair. This is not a complete list of the issues we face as a community. But, no matter the issue, poor leadership only makes these things worse.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate?
My life experiences are wide ranging and have prepared me to excel in the position of commissioner. My campaign is as different as I am. I may be the only candidate who can say he’s actually turned down donations. I understand how hard life is around here right now and how much people are struggling. I don’t want your money, just your vote. I am happy. I like my life as it is right now. I am only running because I love the community and I want to help. No one can be expected to be an expert in all things. As commissioner I will seek the council of experts, in their fields, whenever possible. When searching for the best solutions, I will consider all options and do what I feel is best for people.
What is the county's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it?
I will seek to improve county programs by working closely with program directors and participants to assess them and help make necessary changes. I will work to provide better training and funding for our law enforcement. We want police respecting and protecting the good people and we want the criminals arrested and properly prosecuted. I will sit with our DA and work to address issues and help her better effectuate her job duties. I will work to help make our schools an example for others to follow. If elected, I will work hard and do my very best for every resident of Lincoln county and I will always be honest.
Due to the limitations, there are many topics left unaddressed here. If anyone would like to ask me questions about myself or my positions on specific issues, I can be reached easily through a chat feature on the campaign website. My campaign website is: https://randymalletteforlincolncounty.com/
Ryan Parker, 45
Occupation: Beach and Trails Park Ranger
Education: I attended OSU from 1995-1996 and studied Business Management Information Systems. I graduated from U of O in 1999, with a BA in Journalism, Public Relations with coursework focused on outdoor ed and geological sciences. I have a TESL certificate from teaching English overseas and I am studying aquatic pest control licensure for my ODA applicator license.
Family: I have two daughters and my wife teaches at OCCC. We met in Seoul, Republic of Korea. I'm hoping to respect the privacy of my kids throughout this campaign as we all remember middle school is a big life transition:-)
Why are you running for Lincoln County Commissioner, position 3? I want representation on the Board of Commissioners for working families, especially the ones like myself who perform manual labor for the public good, that feel we are being priced out of living here. There are a lot of opportunities to improve quality of life here and assure future success for county residents, but we need better water storage, since current reservoir impoundment can't always meet demand during our summer season. Infrastructure is boring but critically important. I was a water/sewer plant operator at my current job so that helps me understand the needs. The county should be knocking on the doors of our Congressional and state legislative delegations, reminding them that our needs are just as important as urban residents, and that the Big Creek Dam and other water projects must come to fruition.
What experience/skills do you have that makes you the best candidate? I already serve the community in a role of managing public lands for recreation, stewardship and my volunteerism on the Newport City Council, but scale matters. Policy shifts at the county level affect and empower all residents, and that can be a conduit for large projects needed in Lincoln County. We need to be talking to the policymakers in Salem, and be vigilant to get our voice heard in the Legislature. Collaboration for a new Yaquina Bay Bridge, a potential biosolids incinerator and planning for a new regional landfill must be earnest and prioritized conversations. We must return to direct services that everyone notices. Pothole and road repairs and improvements, clearing rights of way of damaging invasive plants and creating memorable, scenic experiences for both visitors and residents alike.
What is the county's biggest challenge and how will you overcome it? The county faces many challenges but workforce availability, housing supply, homelessness, drug addiction and water supply are the biggest. I envision Lincoln County becoming a hub for high-quality timber products for niche markets to provide good profit for producers but shifting towards more innovative and sustainable forestry. We must find ways to make our county more wildfire resilient, prepared and be proactive to reduce the chances of catastrophic fires like the Echo Mountain Complex in 2020.
