The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) is using extra patrol officers specifically enforcing distracted driving laws during the weeks leading to the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The LCPD enhanced enforcement operations emphasis is to find and stop drivers who are distracted by talking or texting on their cell phones, or using other electronic devices while they are operating their vehicle, according to a release from the police agency.
"It is imperative for drivers to maintain focus on the task of safely driving their vehicle and not let anything divert their attention from that task," the release states. "Drivers talking or texting on their phone while driving are not able to fully focus on driving causing them to be more likely to become involved in a crash because their attention is diverted from the road."
Violators could face the following fines:
State set fines for (807.507) Operating a Motor Vehicle While using a Mobile Electronic Device. The 1st violation conviction is $265. The 2nd conviction in a 10 year period is $440 and a third conviction in a 10 year period is a class B Misdemeanor, which can result in a fine up to $2,500, six months in jail or both.
In April 2021, police conducted a similar enforcement effort issuing 21 citations for distracted driving, five citations for speeding, one citation for Driving While Suspended and eight citations were issued for other violations, including one citation for Careless Driving.
"Our goal for these operations is simple: to increase the safety of the citizens and visitors of Lincoln City by keeping distracted drivers off the roadways and preventing crashes that can cause injuries and cost lives," the release states.
LCPD is using Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact traffic safety grant funds to fund the additional enforcement.
