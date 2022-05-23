The Lincoln City Police Department will be joining with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to conduct enhanced DUII enforcement patrols over the Memorial Day weekend time period.
Using traffic safety grant funds, the Lincoln City Police Department plans on putting extra patrol officers on duty during the holiday weekend time period when higher numbers of impaired drivers are likely to be on the roadways. These enhanced enforcement operations will occur in conjunction with the national “High Visibility Enforcement” event, which runs May 27, 2022 through May 30, 2022. The national High Visibility Enforcement events are designed to increase the number of law enforcement officers on the roadways with an emphasis on locating drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. This increased patrol effort is also designed to help deter those impaired persons from driving in the first place.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are committed to the safety of our citizens and visitors. These grant funds are a valuable resource that will assist us in improving the traffic safety in our community. These Grant funds were made possible through the Oregon Department of Transportation and Oregon Impact.
