Due to mechanical failure of equipment at the Seal Rock intake system and high ocean swells, the Seal Rock Water Treatment Plant has experienced unusual salinity (salt) in the water at the water treatment facility.
The operators are aware of the issue and have begun flushing the system, according to a Facebook post by the Seal Rock Water District.
The water is treated and is safe to use. Customers will need to flush their lines at their property later this evening.
If the issue persists the next few days, customers are asked to notify the Seal Rock Water District.
