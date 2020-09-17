This is an emergency notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Echo Mountain Fire Complex evacuation levels with new downgrades and removals. Please review the updated evacuation map on the Echo Mtn Fire Website at www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire
The following areas have been reduced to a level 2 evacuation notice:
N. North Bank Road from Highway 18 to North Panther Creek.
The West portion of N. North Bank Road from North Old Scenic Highway 101 to 0.5 mile marker.
This downgrade will have controlled access for residents only. A valid ID with an address for this area will be required for entry into these downgraded areas. If you do not have a valid ID with an address you will need to contact the County Call Center to coordinate arrangements with Patrol Deputies.
If you need transportation back to your home, you can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 (after 8 a.m.) for coordination.
ODOT has reopened Hwy 18 from milepost 0 to milepost 5; please expect some delays during this time.
Cautionary Re-entry Information:
-It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
-While power has been restored to this area, you may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days. North Lincoln Sanitary will be coordinating garbage pick up service in your area soon check their website for updates, http://www.northlincolnsanitary.com.
-Fire Damage and Recovery information is available on our Echo Mtn Fire Complex website.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire .
Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
541-265-0621
