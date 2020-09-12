Echo Mountain Fire Complex - DOWNGRADE NOTICES for Lincoln City Area
Downgrade to a Level 2:
· NE East Devils Lake Road south to mile post 3.6 (bridge replacement cut off) and the Neotsu neighborhood
· All other West and East side streets off of NE East Devils Lake Road
Removal of Evacuation Level:
All of S Schooner Creek Road
Community Members in the newly downgrade levels can return to their homes and business at this time. If you need transportation back to your home you can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 (after 8am) for coordination.
Cautionary Re-entry Information:
· It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
· You may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.
· Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire .
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
541-265-0621
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.