This is an emergency notice regarding the Echo Mountain Fire Complex from Lincoln County Emergency Management.
The following area has been reduced from a Level 3 to a Level 2 effective 09/14 at 7:00 a.m.
Downgrade to a Level 2:
East of Rose Lodge on Hwy 18
South of Hwy 18 from Rose Lodge to East Devils Lake Road
Hwy 18 road closure remains; however, the roadblock will be moved West to Rose Lodge at N. North Bank Road and Hwy 18.
As of this morning (Sept. 14) the Hwy 18 closure is now milepost 0 to 5, from U.S. 101 to west of Rose Lodge. The road is open from milepost 5 to 7, accessible only from the east end of the closure. Travelers should use extreme caution throughout the state as visibility varies. Expect quickly changing conditions. Check TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for current road closure and conditions.
If you live on Bear Creek Road or a road off of Bear Creek Road, you will be let through the ODOT East Highway 18 roadblock to access Bear Creek Road.
Community Members returning to this area may not yet have power restored and/or may need to expect intermittent power outages until fully restored.
The area in and around the fire remains in a Level 3 evacuation area.
Community Members in the newly downgrade level 2 area can return to their homes and business at this time. If you need transportation back to your home you can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 (after 8 a.m.) for coordination.
Cautionary Re-entry Information:
It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.
Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire .
