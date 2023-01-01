Starting January 2, Bridges Oregon will manage Oregon’s Communication Facilitator services, a new program that provides DeafBlind Oregonians, who communicate using American Sign Language through tactile or close vision methods, with access to make and receive video to video and Video Relay Service calls.
Communication Facilitator services, a program of the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC), also supports Oregonians who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing with a mobility disability in their arms or hands that affects their expressive communication.
When a person on the video screen is unable to understand as a result, the Communication Facilitator uses their receptive skills to relay or convey the Deaf or Hard of Hearing person’s message.
“Communication is a basic human need. Access to communication using video platforms is essential for staying connected with others and for participation in society, government, education, and healthcare. Communication Facilitator services will address this lack of access that many in the community experience,” Jon Cray, a program manager at the PUC, and Chad Ludwig, Executive Director of Bridges Oregon, said.
Oregon is the first state to pass a bill, House Bill 3205 during the 2019 legislative session, to expand the Telecommunications Devices Access Program to offer Communication Facilitator services to Oregonians who are DeafBlind or are Deaf or Hard of Hearing with an upper mobility disability.
About Bridges Oregon
Bridges Oregon is a nonprofit organization for Oregonians who are Deaf, DeafBlind, and Hard of Hearing or face other communication barriers. The nonprofit's mission is to facilitate equity, inclusiveness, and to provide a bridge to opportunities through advocacy, education, and communication.
For more information about Bridges Oregon Communication Facilitator services, visit https://bridgesoregon.org/cf/ or contact request@bridgesoregon.org or call 971-800-6258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.