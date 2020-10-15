A FEMA External Outreach Site opens today (Oct. 15) in Lincoln City, to assist Oregon residents in Lincoln County affected by recent wildfires and straight-line winds.
The site offers in-person visits for residents to get information about their application, ask questions about letters they receive from FEMA, and have their documents scanned to be part of their application.
Representatives from FEMA’s Individual Assistance program will be available at the site.
Hours for all FEMA External Outreach Sites are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. External Outreach Sites are also open in Medford, Eugene and Stayton.
FEMA External Outreach Site #4
Lincoln Outlet Mall—Opens 8 a.m. Oct. 15
1500 S.E. East Devils Lake Rd. Suite 200
Lincoln City, Oregon 97367
To reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread through person-to-person contact, wearing a mask or face covering is required to gain entry. Visitors receive “no touch” temperature screenings. Hand sanitizer is available to survivors and staff.
Federal staff wear masks, face shields and gloves. Workstations are spaced six feet apart to provide an extra level of protection for survivors and staff.
FEMA ensures that common areas are cleaned regularly during the day and workstations are sanitized after each visitor.
Survivors can visit any of the External Outreach Sites for in-person help; however, they do not need to visit an External Outreach Site to apply or update their application. They can apply for assistance or update an application in the following ways:
Call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585). The toll-free telephone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. PDT, seven days a week.
Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.
Check FEMA’s mobile app.
Those who use a Relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their assigned number for that service. They should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
Disaster survivors affected by the Oregon wildfires and straight-line winds can also talk with a FEMA Mitigation Specialist to get personalized advice to repair and rebuild safer and stronger. For information on how to rebuild safer and stronger, or to inquire as to your flood risk following a fire near you, email:
FEMA-R10-MIT@fema.dhs.gov. A FEMA Hazard Mitigation specialist will respond to survivor inquiries.
