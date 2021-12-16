The Lincoln City Police Department plans on using the first of their 2021-2022 DUII Enforcement Grant funds during the up-coming Christmas / New Year’s holiday season. This time period is part of the national “High Visibility Enforcement” event time period which runs from December 15, 2021 through January 2, 2022.
The national High Visibility Enforcement events are designed to increase the number of patrol officers on the streets nationwide with an emphasis on seeking out drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs and removing them from the roadways. The holiday season is known for being merry and bright, but it is also a time when increased numbers of impaired drivers may be on the roadways.
The Lincoln City Police Department is pleased to be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on impaired drivers. Our goal is simple: to save lives and prevent injuries. Drunk driving is simply not worth the risk; if you drive drunk, you will be arrested.
DUII Enforcement Grant funds from the previous grant allocation were last used during the 2021 Labor Day weekend time period. The two enhanced enforcement operations resulted in three DUII arrests.
The members of the Lincoln City Police Department are committed to the safety of our citizens and visitors, and these grant funds are a valuable resource that assist us in improving the traffic safety in our community. These grant funds were made possible through Oregon Impact and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.