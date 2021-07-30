Though many of our Lincoln communities sit in the "cool" zone our friends, family in the East part of our County could be vulnerable to increased heat conditions. The National Weather Service is predicting high heat tempatures across the Willamette Valley again; we are sharing some tips on heat related preparedness with you.
Key Points to Know (see attached info sheets):
- Know your own risks:
- Vulnerable health conditions
- Limited cooling equipment at home-fans, air conditioners to keep cool
- Plan to protect yourself and others:
- Stay informed – local media, National Weather Service Updates
- Prepare cooling equipment or purchase if able to do so
- Know where you can go to cool off
- Friends/family with air conditioners, community centers when open – identify transportation or checking Lincoln County Transit schedule
- Steps to take during extreme heat:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings - avoid relying on a fan as your main cooling device.
- Limit outdoor activity, especially in the afternoon.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing if you have to be outside.
- Take cool showers or baths.
- Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.
- Stay hydrated:
- Drink more water than usual. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
- Avoid alcohol or liquids with high amounts of sugar.
- Make sure your family, friends and neighbors drink enough water.
- Know the signs and symptoms when to seek medical care for heat stroke or other heat related illnesses.
Oregon Health Authority (multi languages) Information Sheets for:
- Extreme Health and Public Health
- Heat and Your Health
- First Aid for Heat Illness
- Caring for Vulnerable Patients During a Heat Wave
- Video – How to Protect Yourself During Extreme Heat
CDC – Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat-Related Illnesses
- From heat stroke to heat rash – check out this handy guide to know the difference
US Humane Society – Keep Pets Safe In The Heat
- How to keep animals Cool
- Practice basic summer safety
- Watch for signs of heatstroke
- How to treat a pet from heatstroke
USDA – Prepare Livestock and Animals Ahead of Severe Weather
- Preparedness tips and fact sheet
Know Before You Go:
- ODOT Trip Check - for roadway alerts - www.tripcheck.com
- NWS - for current or expected weather conditions - https://www.weather.gov/
- NWS Portland Office
Vehicle Preparedness:
