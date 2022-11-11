On November 9, at approximately 12:01 p.m, the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a two vehicle collision on US Highway 101, near MP 50.
The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane.
Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision.
OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Department and ODOT.
