A 12-year old boy has died following a traffic crash along Highway 101 in Clatsop County.
Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:47 p.m. Monday, March 27 near milepost 30 on Highway 101.
The preliminary investigation indicated a Toyota Corolla, operated by 20-year-old Maria Guadalupe Nolazco Luna, of Cannon Beach, was southbound on Highway 101, near mile post 30, at the intersection with Sunset Boulevard. While making a left turn onto Sunset Boulevard, the sedan was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Dodge Ram 2500, operated by 41-year old Jeffre Cottrell, of Rock Springs, WY.
The operator of the Toyota declined medical transport from the scene and the operator of the Dodge was reportedly uninjured. A passenger in the Toyota, a 12-year-old male juvenile, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, according to OSP.
The highway was impacted for approximately 4 hours during the on-scene investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
First responders from the Cannon Beach Fire Department, Seaside Fire Department, Cannon Beach Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene of the crash.
