One person was killed and two people hospitalized following a traffic crash along Highway 101 in Tillamook County.
On Sunday, May 7, at approximately 4:26 p.m. the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 101, near milepost 63, in Tillamook County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a white Honda sedan, operated by 21-year-old Hunter Baltzell, of Aberdeen, Washington was southbound on Highway 101 when the operator attempted to turn east onto Alderbrook Loop Road, according to OSP.
A silver Jeep Liberty, operated by 20-year-old Angel Prado Pozo of Portland, was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when the Honda turned in front of it and the Jeep struck the passenger side door of the Honda.
The operator of the Honda, Baltzell, was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. A passenger, 21-year-old Alexa Williamnsen of Aberdeen, Washington was declared deceased at the scene.
The operator of the Jeep, Pozo, was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
The highway was impacted for six hours during the course of the on-scene investigation.
Tillamook Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the crash site.
