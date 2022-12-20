Oregon State Police (OSP) report speed is a factor in a fatal traffic crash that claimed the life of a Lincoln City resident.
At approximately 5:56 p.m. Saturday, December 17, OSP responded to single vehicle crash on Highway 18, near milepost 15, in Polk County.
The preliminary investigation indicated a 2016 gray Toyota Avalon, operated by Brandy D. Terry, 51, of Lincoln City, was traveling westbound on Highway 18, near milepost 15, when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the highway for unknown reasons, and collided with a tree.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. A witness reported the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went left the highway. Speed is being considered as a contributing factor to the collision, according to OSP.
Grand Ronde Fire, the Polk County DA, the Polk County Medical Examiner, and the Oregon Department of Transportation assisted in the crash investigation.
