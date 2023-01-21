On Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on the Hwy 18 Bypass near milepost 57, west of Dundee Landing Rd, in Yamhill County.
The preliminary investigation revealed a black 2020 Toyota Rav4, operated by John William McKevitt,71, of Lincoln City, was traveling westbound on the Highway 18 Bypass, when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a red Subaru Outback, operated by Kimberly Yost Champawat, 60, of Gresham.
McKevitt suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Champawat suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by air ambulance.
The Highway 18 Newburg-Dundee Bypass, Highway 219 to Highway 99W, was closed for approximately four hours for the on-scene investigation.
OSP was assisted by the Newberg Dundee PD, Yamhill Co. S.O., TVF&R, and ODOT.
