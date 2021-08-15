On Friday, August 13, 2021 at approximately 8:51 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 121.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Durango, operated by James Versteeg (46) of Gleneden Beach, was northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Lewis Ford (41) of Lincoln City.
Versteeg and Ford sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased.
Hwy 101 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln City Police Department, Depoe Bay Fire Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Pacific West Ambulance and ODOT.
