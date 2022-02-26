On Friday, February 25th, 2022 at approximately 11:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 126.
Preliminary investigation revealed a gold Honda Accord, operated by Jessie Evan Carl Nunn (22) of Gleneden Beach, was southbound and failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle drove off the southbound shoulder, continued into the forest, down a steep embankment where it struck several trees. The vehicle fractured into multiple sections so that driver seat was ejected from the vehicle.
Nunn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Highway 101 remained open during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue and ODOT Incident Response.
