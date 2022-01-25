Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle collision at 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 24 on Hwy 18 near milepost 15 west of Grand Ronde.
Preliminary investigation revealed that an eastbound black Toyota Camry 4D, operated by Steven Donaldson of Independence, crossed into the westbound travel lane for unknown reasons and collided with an oncoming Honda Accord, operated by Christian Carter Jr of Lincoln City.
Donaldson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. His passenger, Angelina Rakestraw of Brownsville, was transported to a local area hospital.
Hwy 18 was closed for approximately three hours.
OSP was assisted Grand Ronde Fire Department, Grand Ronde Police Department and ODOT.
