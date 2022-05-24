On Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 at about 11:55 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a fatal single vehicle crash on Hwy 20 at milepost 11.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Peterbilt CMV towing an unloaded chip trailer with a single occupant, David Damon (67) of Shady Cove, was traveling eastbound and drove onto the shoulder before overcorrecting. The CMV crossed the center line and the westbound lane before striking several trees on the westbound shoulder.
Damon sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 20 was closed for approximately eight hours following the crash. Lane usage, seatbelt usage, and distracted driving are being investigated as contributing factors.
OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Fire Department and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office and ODOT.
