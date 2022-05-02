Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at 5:35 p.m. Saturday, April 30, on Hwy 20, near milepost 29.
According to OSP, a preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound GMC Sierra, operated by Devon Negathon of South Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a westbound gray Toyota Tacoma, operated by Curtis Preston of Toledo.
Negathon sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. His passenger, Cheryl Anne Ballas of Newport, was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Corvallis with serious injuries. Preston was extricated and transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center Corvallis with serious injuries.
Hwy 20 was reduced to one lane for approximately four hours.
OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Fire and Rescue, Philomath Fire Department and ODOT Incident Response.
