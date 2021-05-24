On Monday, May 24, 2021 at approximately 9:44 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle collision on Hwy 20 near milepost 3.
Preliminary investigation revealed a Ford F250 truck towing a 16 foot fully enclosed trailer, operated by Devin Shrum (32) of Lebanon, was eastbound when it lost control crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Ford Fiesta operated by Kayla Rhoades (29) of Toledo.
The trailer came loose and struck a westbound Dodge Magnum operated by Jeremy Lacewell (43) of Toledo.
Rhoades sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
Shrum and his passenger, Lonnie Shrum (64) of Lebanon, were transported to Samaritan Pacific Hospital.
Lacewell and his passenger, Jimmy Short (36) of Toledo, were not injured.
OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, Newport Fire Department, Toledo Fire Department and ODOT.
