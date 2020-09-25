With the Echo Mountain Complex fire now 100 percent contained, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office and Community Services agencies formed a Multi Agency Resource Coordination Center (MARC) for affected residents on Sept. 22-24.
Representatives from FEMA were also on site all three days to assist community members with filing a financial assistance claim due to either the fire and/or the straight line wind event.
Attendee turnout was very positive for the three day event, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office:
Tuesday - 72 households served
Wednesday - 97 households served
Thursday - 76 households served
At the conclusion of the local MARC, FEMA representatives will be relocating to the Lincoln City Community Center to co-locate with the American Red Cross and continue assisting community members with filing claims and answering questions.
Lincoln City Community Center
2150 NE Oar Place
8 a.m. – 6 p.m. - Friday, Sept. 25 - Sunday, Sept. 27.
Other FEMA representatives are in affected Lincoln County neighborhoods validating damage assessments once they are received and processed for review. If you have filed a claim they may also try to reach you by phone to follow-up with additional questions after their initial damage assessment. If you were impacted by the Oregon Wildfires community members are encouraged to to register with FEMA as quickly as possible either in person, via telephone or using their online application.
Update Information with FEMA to Avoid Delays
Oregon homeowners and renters who registered for FEMA disaster assistance for help after wildfires should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track.
Survivors should update contact information as soon as possible because FEMA may need to reach them to perform virtual home inspections or get additional information.
FEMA encourages survivors to request direct deposits of disaster assistance to their checking or savings accounts. Survivors should let FEMA know as soon as possible of any changes to their banking information.
It’s important to note that FEMA disaster assistance checks cannot be forwarded. If you cannot access your home address, you can request the postal service to hold your mail.
Survivors who registered with FEMA may update contact information the following ways:
Going online at DisasterAssistance.gov
Downloading the FEMA app
Calling 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Disaster survivors who are deaf, have a speech or hearing disability and use TTY may call 800-462-7585.
Disaster survivors who use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) may call 800-621-3362.
Those who use a Relay service, such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel, should provide their specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact you. Phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.
