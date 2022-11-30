Oregon Coast businesses looking to add electronic vehicle charging stations could be eligible for federal and state incentives, if they apply by the end of the year.

The 30C Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Tax Credit, commonly referred to as the “federal tax credit,” gives qualifying businesses a 30-percent tax credit – up to $30,000 – to purchase and install EV charging infrastructure. Businesses must have installed the stations by Dec. 31 and claim the credit on their federal tax returns. New eligibility requirements will go into effect for stations installed after the new year.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is offering $15 million for public and private medium- and heavy-duty fleets to purchase and install Level 2 and DC fast chargers through its Zero-Emission Fueling Infrastructure Grant.

Through the program, DEQ will provide up to 80-percent reimbursements for eligible project costs, or up to 100 percent of eligible costs for Certification Office for Business Inclusion and Diversity applicants. The due date for this application is Jan. 16. To learn more about this grant, those interested can email dieselgrants@deq.oregon.gov

In addition, the federal government has allocated $1.25 billion toward a community grant program prioritizing rural and low- and moderate-income communities with a low ratio of private parking spaces. The money will be available in the spring and may be an opportunity for businesses and advocacy groups to work with local municipalities and community leaders to install community charging infrastructure.

For more information on this funding opportunity, those interested can co online to

https://forthmobility.org/federal-charging-support

About the Oregon Coast Visitors Association

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association is a tourism industry leader on climate change issues and adopted one of the first tourism industry mitigation, adaptation and resiliency plans focused on the tourism industry in the United States. To help our coastal communities and tourism industry mitigate and adapt to climate change, there needs to be a five-fold growth in charging stations to make the coast more electric vehicle-friendly by 2035.

For more information about this work, those interested can email resliency@thepeoplescoast.com.