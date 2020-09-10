Last night’s wind shift changed the winds coming from east to a southwest wind ending the fire making huge runs westward towards Lincoln City.
Currently the fire activity is low: creeping and smoldering within the fire perimeter.
After being at the fire today, Matt Thomas, ODF Protection Unit Forester, examined their progress.
”Today’s weather is allowing the fire fighters to gain traction and make progress towards extinguishing this fire,” Thomas said
Fire operations are being assisted by local resources including equipment and employees from Hancock Forest Management, Weyerhaeuser Company and Miami Corporation and the Confederate Tribes of Grand Ronde. Oregon Department of Forestry appreciates the partnership with the local fire and rescue squads especially North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Department, Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue as well as the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon Department of Transportation for their assistance since the beginning of this incident.
Tonight’s weather forecast is for continued winds from the southwest 3-5 mph with high relative humidity recovery and mild temperatures in the 50’s. This will keep the fire low to the ground and fire fighters will continue working through the night.
All evacuation levels are still in effect for Lincoln City. Highway 18 remains closed. Highway 101 North of Lincoln City is closed and Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is still closed. An update on evacuations will be forthcoming mid-day Friday, September 11, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.