The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning in effect until 11 p.m. Monday night, Aug. 14, for unstable conditions combined with wind and low relative humidity for Fire Zones 603, 604, and 667.
AFFECTED AREA
In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.
WINDS
North to northeast 5 to 10 mph, will increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, with gusts up to 25 mph. Winds easing this evening.
RELATIVE HUMIDITY
15 to 25 percent.
INSTABILITY
High haines (values of 5 to 6) indicate unstable air mass, such that strong vertical motion could promote plume dominated fire growth, with enhanced burning on any existing fires as well as any new fire starts.
IMPACTS
Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of themabove conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.