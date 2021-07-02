Fireworks Plea

The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board is asking the public to voluntarily restrict the use of fireworks this 4th of July holiday due to the extreme wildfire danger.
Following record-breaking temperatures and considering current widespread drought conditions, the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board is urging all Lincoln County residents and visitors to our area to forego the use of fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July this year. The public is encouraged to voluntarily restrict the use of any fireworks, even those that are considered legal in the State of Oregon.
The Fire Defense Board has met with local metropolitan and surrounding county leadership who have banned firework use in their areas to discourage their citizens from bringing fireworks into Lincoln County. Regional and local media outlets have also been requested to broadcast this message for widespread distribution.
“Emergency responders in Lincoln County are working collaboratively to send a strong message that our community has suffered enough in the past year under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic and the September wildfires,” a release from the Lincoln County Fire Defense Board reads. “The public is also asked to be mindful of the strain imposed on our public safety system due to the use of fireworks.”
The Fire Defense Board also asks that the public not to call 9-1-1 to report fireworks use.
“It is especially important that our 9-1-1 system remain available for reporting only active fires, serious medical problems, and crimes in progress,” the Fire Defense Board states. “To report the use of illegal fireworks—those that explode or fly into the air—please call non-emergency dispatch in your area and be prepared to provide the address location.”
In preparation for the holiday weekend, on duty fire crews, EMS members, and law enforcement personnel will be supported with extra staffing, equipment, and active patrols throughout Lincoln County, according to the release.
The Lincoln County Fire Defense Board is encouraging residents and visitors to consider attending the many professional shows being hosted throughout Lincoln County on July 3 and 4.
