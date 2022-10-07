The Fisherman’s Pit area of the Tillamook State Forest will soon only be accessible via walk-in due to repeated and serious safety issues associated with public use, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF).
Fisherman’s Pit is located just off Coast Range Road in the Highway 6 corridor about 12 miles east of Tillamook.
Fisherman's Put is a popular area for target shooting on state forestland, with private homes and property nearby. While most target shooters enjoy their hobby safely and legally, recent illegal and unsafe activity include shooting in the direction of Wilson River Highway, at houses – with bullets striking at least one home – and exploding tannerite, which is illegal on state forestland.
Newly installed gates will block vehicle access to Fisherman’s Pit. However, walk-in access to this area will still be allowed, according to the ODF.
“When ODF learned live rounds fired off of state forestland were creating an imminent safety risk for neighbors, as a public land manager we had little choice but to take this action,” ODF Tillamook District Forester Kate Skinner said. “Under the circumstances, continuing to allow walk-in access while restricting vehicles was the most effective way to address this vital public safety risk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.