The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Siletz River in effect until late tonight, Tuesday, December 27th, 2022. This message has been forwarded to those households who have contact information within the Siletz flood plain and those Lincoln Alerts profiles who selected to receive “Siletz River Flooding” notifications.
WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
WHERE...Siletz River at Siletz.
WHEN...Until late tonight.
IMPACTS...Above 16.0 feet, expect minor lowland flooding and minor flooding of some structures and roads along the Siletz River. Flooding may be exacerbated during high tide.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS:
At 4:30 PM PST Tuesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 16.5 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening.
Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- Suggested Actions: http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
- Allow for extra driving time, check ODOT Trip Check or 511 before you go in the affected area
- Check on vulnerable neighbors, friends and family that may be affected
- Periodically check your property, stream banks, buildings for effects from the storm event
- Use sandbags to reroute water away from structures
- Stay informed:
- Monitor National Weather Service information and updates (website or Facebook)
- NWS Watches/Warnings for Lincoln County
- Check current conditions page on County EM website
- Check specific river levels on County EM Website
- Check your Lincoln Alerts profile if you want to receive alerts specifically for the Alsea, Salmon, Siletz, Yachats, and Yaquina rivers co.lincoln.or.us/alerts
- Those with addresses in the FEMA flood plains are pre grouped to receive flood notification messages based on their location.
Resources – Lincoln County EM Website
