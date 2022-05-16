There was a small fire the morning of Friday, May 13, at Crestview Heights School. An electric motor in the pump room that runs the fire suppression booster pump caught on fire. This is the pump that runs the fire suppression system in the school, more commonly understood as the fire sprinklers.
According to the school district, the electric motor and pump for the sprinkler system are no longer operational and will need to be replaced. The cause of the electrical fire is unknown and under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Although the sprinkler system is not currently operational, the main fire alarm system was not damaged and is still fully functioning. This means that the smoke detectors in Crestview, along with the fire alarms will still work if smoke or fire is detected. The school district stated this is great news because it means we can have school safely, knowing that if there is a fire at school, the alarm system will sound, we will evacuate the building like we do in our monthly fire drills, and the fire department will be alerted as usual when the alarm is activated.
Throughout the day, school administrators worked closely with Central Coast Fire & Rescue, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office, and the school district Facilities Team.
At about 9 a.m. the State Fire Marshal told the school district that the school was safe and gave the all clear to bring staff back into the building. They also gave the district written confirmation that it is safe to occupy the building and conduct normal business.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal directed the school district to establish a 24-hour “Fire Watch” as required by Oregon Fire Code until the pump is repaired, replaced, or a temporary pump is installed and inspected by a qualified fire pump electrician and pump technician. School administration, district personnel, and the fire marshal developed a Fire Watch plan and began implementation immediately. This will provide an extra measure of safety while waiting on a replacement pump. The Facilities Team is working with vendors to determine timing on replacing the pump or getting a temporary pump installed while waiting for a permanent replacement. This is still in process.
The school resumed Monday, May 16 .
