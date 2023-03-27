The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) will begin issuing $170 million in Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) food benefits to 434,000 students and young children in Oregon beginning this week.
A P-EBT card containing $391 in food benefits, which is different from a regular electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card, will be sent by mail to each eligible child. Cards are being sent in batches from late March to the end of May 2023.
“We are grateful to be able to provide these food benefits to eligible students and families with young children in Oregon,” ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs Interim Director Claire Seguin said. “As communities continue to be affected by COVID-19 and the rising cost of food, we know that many families are experiencing hardship and are struggling to get enough healthy food for themselves and their children. We encourage anyone who is struggling to meet their basic needs to contact our partners at 211, the Oregon Food Bank and their local Community Action Agency for support during this difficult time.”
Who is eligible for P-EBT food benefits
Children are eligible for Summer 2022 P-EBT if they:
- Were eligible to receive free or reduced-price National School Lunch Program meals during school year 2021-2022 or attended a Community Eligibility Provision school.
- Were under the age of 6 and enrolled in SNAP during the summer 2022 months.
Between March and May 2023, each eligible child will receive two pieces of mail addressed to them:
- A letter notifying them they are eligible to receive P-EBT benefits.
- A separate envelope with their P-EBT card that has $391 of food benefits on it.
Households with multiple eligible children will receive individual letters and cards for each eligible child. Households will start receiving notification letters at the end of March and P-EBT cards will begin arriving in April.
These additional food benefits are part of the P-EBT program, a temporary COVID-19 response program meant to provide additional food support for children whose access to adequate and quality food received through school programs may have been impacted by COVID-19.
Visit pebt.oregon.gov for more information about the P-EBT program.
Families with specific questions about their child’s eligibility or P-EBT card can contact the P-EBT Call Center at (844) ORE-PEBT or (844) 673-7328. The P-EBT Call Center is available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific in English, Spanish, Russian, Vietnamese, Somalian, Mandarin and Cantonese. Callers may also request a translator for additional languages.
- P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered and families are encouraged to continue to participate in meal programs in their schools and communities.
- P-EBT food benefits are issued in addition to regular SNAP benefits. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.
Resources to help meet basic needs
- Find food resources in your community: needfood.oregon.gov
- Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org
- Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.
- Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898-211, www.211info.org
- Find local resources and support by contacting your local Community Action Agency: www.caporegon.org/find-services/
- Oregon Department of Human Services COVID-19 help center
About P-EBT
Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) is part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. P-EBT is money for children whose access to adequate and quality food may have been impacted by COVID-19. Learn more about P-EBT from our FAQ for Families flyer.
P-EBT is a program in partnership with the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).
Hispanic Update below
El Departamento de Servicios Humanos de Oregon (ODHS, por sus siglas en inglés) comenzará a proporcionar $170 millones en beneficios de alimentos EBT pandémicos (P-EBT, por sus siglas en inglés) para 434,000 estudiantes y niños pequeños en Oregon a partir de fines de marzo del 2023.
Cada niño elegible recibirá por correo una tarjeta P-EBT que contiene $391 en beneficios de alimentos. Esta tarjeta es diferente a la tarjeta regular de transferencia electrónica de beneficios (EBT). Las tarjetas se enviarán en lotes desde finales de marzo hasta finales de mayo de 2023.
“Estamos agradecidos de poder dar estos beneficios de alimentos a estudiantes y familias elegibles con niños pequeños en Oregon”, dijo Claire Seguin, directora interina de los Programas de Autosuficiencia de ODHS. “A medida que las comunidades continúan viéndose afectadas por el COVID-19 y el aumento del costo de los alimentos, sabemos que muchas familias están pasando por dificultades para obtener suficientes alimentos saludables para ellos y sus hijos. Animamos a las personas que tengan dificultades para cubrir sus necesidades básicas a que se comuniquen con nuestros socios en el 211, el Banco de Alimentos de Oregon y su Agencia de Acción Comunitaria local para obtener apoyo durante este momento difícil”.
Quién es eligible para los beneficios de alimentos P-EBT
Los niños son elegibles para P-EBT de verano del 2022 si:
Fueron elegibles para recibir comidas gratuitas o a precio reducido del Programa Nacional de Almuerzos Escolares durante el año escolar 2021-2022 o asistieron a una escuela de Provisión de Elegibilidad Comunitaria.
Tenían menos de 6 años y estaban inscritos en SNAP durante los meses de verano del 2022.
Entre marzo y mayo del 2023, cada niño elegible recibirá dos cartas en el correo a su nombre:
Una carta notificándole que es elegible para recibir los beneficios de P-EBT
Un sobre separado con su tarjeta P-EBT que tiene $391 en beneficios de alimentos.
Los hogares con varios niños elegibles recibirán cartas y tarjetas separadas para cada niño. Los hogares comenzarán a recibir cartas de notificación a fines de marzo y las tarjetas P-EBT comenzarán a llegar en abril. Estos beneficios de alimentos adicionales son parte del programa P-EBT, un programa temporal en respuesta a COVID-19 destinado a brindar apoyo adicional de alimentos a los niños cuyo acceso a alimentos adecuados y de calidad de los programas escolares puede haber sido afectado por el COVID-19.
Visite pebt.oregon.gov para obtener más información sobre el programa P-EBT.
Las familias que tengan preguntas específicas sobre la elegibilidad de su hijo o la tarjeta P-EBT pueden comunicarse con el Centro de llamadas de P-EBT al (844) ORE-PEBT o al (844) 673-7328. El centro de llamadas de P-EBT está disponible de lunes a viernes de 8:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m. hora del Pacífico en inglés, español, ruso, vietnamita, somalí, mandarín y cantonés. Las personas que llaman también pueden solicitar un traductor para idiomas adicionales.
P-EBT no reemplaza ningún programa de nutrición infantil que ya tenga y alentamos a las familias a continuar participando en los programas de comidas en sus escuelas y comunidades.
