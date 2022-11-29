The City of Newport has launched its annual food drive to help local families.
Last year the Newport Recreation Center challenged the Newport Library to see which facility could bring in the most food.
“While we don’t need to talk about which facility won… we were happy to bring in a total of 1717 pounds of people food and 168 pounds of pet food,” Newport Recreation Program Specialist Jenni Remillard said.
“The Library would like to remind everyone that we won,” Newport City Library Director Laura Kimberly said. “But really the community won and we are so thankful to all the patrons who brought food to both facilities.”
This year the Newport Parks and Recreation Department has offered a truce to the Library to team up and challenge the Newport Police and Newport Fire Departments.
“The Police and Fire Departments are happy to challenge the ‘Reading’ and ‘Fun’ Departments to collect food for our community. May the best Departments win!” Newport Fire Chief Rob Murphy said.
"We all know that the Police and Fire Departments will go above and beyond to fill our food bins. Let the good times begin for a great cause,” Newport City of Police Jason Malloy said.
Anyone can drop nonperishable people and pet food at their favorite department between Wednesday Dec.1 and Wednesday Dec. 21.
Pet food will be donated to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter and people food will go to Food Share.
"Although we distribute food year-round, winter months and the holidays can put added stress on families and individuals trying to make ends meet. Community food drives enable us to meet the increasing need for food assistance in Lincoln County,” Food Share of Lincoln County Executive Director Nancy Mitchell said. “Our most needed items are peanut butter, low-sugar canned fruit, low-sugar jam and jelly, packaged dried fruit, chili, cereal, hearty soups, and canned tuna, chicken or salmon.”
For updates about the Newport Food Drive Battle, visit each department’s Facebook page.
Drop off locations
- Newport Recreation Center - 225 SE Avery
- 60+ Center - 20 SE 2nd St
- Library 35 NW Nye
- Police - 169 SW Coast Hwy
- Fire - 245 NW 10th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.