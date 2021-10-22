The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert after hundreds of people, including two in Oregon, were diagnosed with Salmonella after eating imported onions.
Fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc. The onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the United States.
ProSource Inc. indicated onions were last imported on August 27, but the imported onions can last up to three months in storage and may still be in homes and businesses.
Investigators are working to determine if other onions and suppliers are linked to this outbreak.
What you need to know
Do not buy or eat any whole fresh red, white, or yellow onions if they were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource Inc.
Throw away any whole red, white, or yellow onions you have at home that do not have a sticker or packaging.
These onions may have stickers or packaging indicating the brand (ProSource Inc.) and the country (Mexico) where they were grown.
If you can’t tell where the onions are from, don’t buy or eat them.
Wash surfaces and containers these onions may have touched using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:
- Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F
- Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving
- Bloody diarrhea
- So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down
- Signs of dehydration, such as:
- Not peeing much
- Dry mouth and throat
- Feeling dizzy when standing up
Symptoms of Salmonella
Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps.
Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.
Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.
Some people – especially children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.
