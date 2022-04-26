The League of Women Voters of Lincoln County hosted a virtual candidates forum April 14 that featured the candidates running for positions 1 and 3 of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners. The candidates responded to a set of prepared questions from moderator Jean Cowan.
The positions could be chosen after the May 17 primary election. Because the commissioner positions are non-partisan, if any candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote, they could win the primary. Otherwise, the two top voted candidates will face a November runoff.
The forum was rebroadcast to the website at https://www.lwvlincolncounty.org/
Lincoln County Commissioner Position 1 forum
Candidates running for position 1 include Walter Chuck, Greg Holland, Carter McEntee, Casey Miller and Mitch Parsons.
Q: What do you see as the primary responsibilities and time commitment of the county commission position? Please describe your personal background and experience which qualifies you to fill these responsibilities.
Holland said the county commissioner is going to be looking for ways to solve county problems. Chuck said the commitment of the commissioners is to produce a budget for the entire county. He would bring 10 years of experience on the commission.
The time commitment is full time, Parsons added. He would like to be out in the community and listening to needs. The main responsibility of the commissioners is the budget and working with other department heads.
Miller said the ability to manage time is going to be a key feature for anyone who decides to be a commissioner. From his experience working in the commissioner’s office, he has seen that the day-to-day operations is a big workload.
“It’s a lot internal. It’s a lot external,” Miller said. “I think any of these fine individuals here will find that it’s going to be a lot to do.”
McEntee expects a huge time commitment as commissioner.
“My qualifications come from lived experience, starting and running businesses in this county,” McEntee said.
Q: Please address your ideas on better ways to address our challenges around housing affordability, the provision of social services, and meeting the needs of our homeless population.
We need to incentivize investors better to develop more high-density units in the county, McEntee said. He believes the county has done a lot to try to track the issue of homelessness. Addressing the root of it can help minimize the homeless population.
Parsons said housing is going to be a big issue to tackle. He believes in focusing on more mental health services. Miller said the county has a Housing Strategy Plan. A solution may be adding more accessory dwelling units.
The county has a housing shortage, Chuck added. Right now, housing needs to be in the cities. Holland said in Waldport, he ordered a survey of all the land that could be developed.
Lincoln County Commissioner Position 3 forum
Candidates for position 3 include incumbent Kaety Jacobson, Randy Mallette, Ryan Parker and Mark Watkins. These individuals responded to the same questions as position 1 candidates.
Q: What do you see as the primary responsibilities and time commitment of the county commissioner position? Please describe your personal background and experience which qualifies you to fill these responsibilities.
Parker said the role is to honor the public’s trust and advocate for the people. If elected, Parker plans to advocate for changing the structure of the commissioners’ office and change the position to part-time.
Watkins said there is no time commitment in public service. The job responsibilities are to make sure departments are fully funded and staffed.
“The problems come from the ground up,” Watkins said. “I plan on getting in deputy patrol vehicles. I’m going to ride with the cops. I want to know what the problems are.”
Mallette added that the role involves looking out for every individual in the county. Mallette would work with all department heads.
Jacobson said the time commitment is exhaustive and is her full-time job and needs to be every commissioner’s full-time job.
“Budget is one of those major responsibilities,” Jacobson said. “You are also an administrator. You have 500 plus employees that work for you.”
Q: Please address your ideas on better ways to address our challenges around housing affordability, the provision of social services, and meeting the needs of our homeless population.
Mallette said for a lot of people in Lincoln County, it is paycheck to paycheck.
“I’m not an expert in it but I’ll get with the people who are, and we’ll devise a plan,” Mallette said.
Jacobson said the county has several tiny home villages for survivors of the Echo Mountain Fire in Otis. She also recognizes how difficult it has been on social services over the last three years.
Watkins said everybody needs to be involved in this.
“I would really work on expanding our urban growth boundary,” Watkins said. “I would work hand in hand with each individual city planner to really look at the plot maps, to really look at areas that we can develop.”
Ryan said he thinks the county needs to expand harm reduction. It can help the unhoused population. In terms of housing affordability, he said the county needs to look at building different models of housing.
