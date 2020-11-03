Lincoln County Public Health is partnering with Medical Teams International and the Oregon Health Authority to offer free drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 testing in four locations in the county.
Community members are welcome to get tested at any of the sites regardless of where they live in Lincoln County. Services will be provided in English, Spanish, Mam and other languages as needed.
Lincoln County community members that are five years and older are welcome to participate regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to use their judgement and discretion in administering the test to young children.
Testing at these events will involve a pain-free, self-administered nasal swab to detect COVID-19 infections; it does not offer the antibody test. Participants should receive results through the LabDash app, email, and/or by phone within 7 days of their test date.
Community members interested in being tested are encouraged to register before the event. Those that have registered before the event will be placed in the “express line” for testing when they arrive. On-site registration will also be available during the event for those unable to pre-register.
To register:
1. Go to labdash.net/a/register
2. Select user type “Patient”.
3. Enter your information and select “check this box if you do not have insurance”
4. Check your email for an activation link. You can access your information anytime after your account has been activated.
5. On the day of the testing event, login to LabDash and show your QR code to testing site staff.
Free COVID-19 Testing Events in Lincoln County:
South County:
- Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Old High School Site: 320 NE Crestline Dr., Waldport, OR
Central County:
- Wednesday, November 11, 2020
- 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- South Beach Marina: 2120 SE Marine Science Dr., Newport, OR
North County:
- Thursday, November 12, 2020
- 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Lincoln City 6 Movie Theater: 3755 SE High School Dr., Lincoln City, OR
East County:
- Friday, November 13, 2020
- 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Toledo Foursquare Church: 1803 NW Lincoln Way, Toledo, OR
PLEASE NOTE: If you have any of the following symptoms you need to call your primary care doctor or seek care immediately at urgent care or the emergency room instead of waiting for a community testing appointment:
• Feel short of breath when trying to speak in full sentences or do simple activities
• Coughing up blood
• Blue lips/blue face
• Severe and constant pain or pressure in the chest
• Feeling dizzy, light-headed, too weak to stand
• Slurring speech
• Seizures
• Feel urgent need to seek care
Please contact our COVID-19 Call Center if you have any questions:
• 541-265-0621
