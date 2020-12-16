Free COVID-19 Testing Events in Lincoln County:

Lincoln County Public Health is partnering with Medical Teams International and the Oregon Health Authority to offer free drive-through and walk-up COVID-19 testing in the county.
The first two scheduled events will be December 23 in Lincoln City and December 30 in Newport. Community members are welcome to get tested at any of the sites regardless of where they live in Lincoln County. Services will be provided in English and Spanish, and other languages as needed.
Lincoln County community members that are 5 years and older are welcome to participate regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms or not. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to use their judgement and discretion in administering the test to young children.
Testing at these events will involve a pain-free, self-administered nasal swab to detect COVID-19 infections; it does not offer the antibody test. Participants should receive results through their account on DoINeedACovid19Test.com within 3-5 days of their test date.
Registration for an appointment is required for this event, and each person will need their own appointment. For example, if a car with four people need tests, four registrations will be needed. On-site registration will also be available during the event for those unable to pre-register, but this may cause a delay.
To register:
- Go to www.doineedacovid19test.com
- Click on the blue “Register” button.
- Under “New Users Sign-up Here”, create an account by clicking “Register”.
- Complete account information and then click “Register”.
- Create a username and password.
- Read through and accept the Terms and Conditions.
- Under “COVID-19 Testing” select “Start Assessment”.
- Complete the assessment and click “Submit”. The information collected on this assessment does not affect your eligibility for testing.
- Select a testing location based on the options that are presented.
- Select a testing date.
- Select a testing time.
- Confirm your appointment.
- Email, print, or write down your voucher ID number.
- Bring this voucher ID number to your appointment.
- Repeat steps 1-14 for each household member that will be tested at the event.
Free COVID-19 Testing Events in Lincoln County:
- Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at St. Clair (Taft) fire station, 4520 SE Hwy 101, Lincoln City.
- Wednesday, December 30, 2020, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lincoln County Fairgrounds, 633 NE 3rd St., Newport.
