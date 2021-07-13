List provided by Samaritan Center for Health Education
Grief Support Group, Thursdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Online. Education and support group for adults who have experienced the death of a loved one. Meets every Thursday and is led by a trained medical social worker. To register, please call 541-574-1811.
Al-Anonn –Serenity by the Sea Weekly support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. Tuesday, July 13, 20 and 27, 7 to 8 p.m. For more information call Wendy at 971-219-2167 or email hhhill@cablespeed.com. Thee meeting will be simultaneously online using Zoom. Meeting ID: 332 066 359, Passcode: 4673.
Essential Oils 101. Online. Wednesday, July 14, 21 & 28, 9 to 10 a.m. Discover the benefits of essential oils. For more information, free samples or to register, email Dana at dana@essentiallygolden.com or call 541-951-6189.
Cancer Support Group Online: Open to all individuals who are living with cancer, cancer survivors, or caring for a loved one with cancer. Meets the first and third Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Amy Coppa at 541-574-4684.
Online: Living Well with Chronic Conditions. Wednesday, July 14, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Living Well is a virtual 6-week workshop for people with on-going physical and/or mental health conditions. You will learn how to break the symptom cycle and deal with frustration, pain, fatigue, isolation, sadness, and poor sleep. You will gain skills to communicate better, make informed decisions, problem-solve, and set weekly action plans. Participants will need access to a webcam, speakers, and a microphone for the full class experience. For more information visit samhealth.org/HealthEdHubor or email SHSHealthEd@samhealth.org (
Breastfeeding Basics Class. Online, Thursday, July 15, 5:30 to 7p.m. Single class focused on breastfeeding. Learn about establishing a good milk supply, preventing common problems, pumping, milk storage and more. To register, call 541-917-4884 or enroll at pollywogfamily.org
