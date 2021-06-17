The passes, valid through mid-December, will be available to people getting vaccinated at the All4Oregon clinic at the Oregon Convention Center, and at clinics focused on vaccinating Black communities, Indigenous communities and communities of color. Quantities at all locations will be while supplies last.
“As our region looks to meet the governor’s goal of a 70% vaccination rate, we need to do everything we can to encourage people to get these safe, effective vaccines,” Metro Council President Lynn Peterson said. “We need to do this to safely reopen and offer shows and events at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland Expo Center and Portland’5 Centers for the Arts. But more importantly, we need to do this to protect the lives of Oregonians and ensure there isn’t another harmful surge of COVID-19 this fall that devastates even more Oregon families.”
The All4Oregon vaccination center at the Oregon Convention Center has vaccinated more than half a million Oregonians over the past several months, earning nationwide acclaim for its organization and efficiency. The clinic’s final day of operation is June 19. While walk-ins are welcome, people are encouraged to make appointments at All4Oregon.
“We want to welcome people back to the Oregon Zoo in a way that hasn’t been possible for more than a year,” said zoo deputy director Uptal Passi, who made the passes available for this promotion. “And the sooner we reach that 70% rate, the sooner we can see that happen.”
As part of the Metro family, the Oregon Zoo helps make greater Portland a great place to call home. Committed to conservation, the zoo is currently working to save endangered California condors, Oregon silverspot and Taylor’s checkerspot butterflies, western pond turtles and northern leopard frogs.
Support from the Oregon Zoo Foundation enhances and expands the zoo’s efforts in conservation, education and animal welfare. Members, donors and corporate and foundation partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/donate.
