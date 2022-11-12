The Annual Taft Tigers Booster Auction returns after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.
The auction is scheduled to take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov 19 at the Pine Dines, located at 540 SE Highway 101, in the Taft District of Lincoln City.
Pine Dines will still be open to the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for food and beverages while a silent auction is held.
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. the live auction will be conducted.
“So, it is closed to anyone that didn't buy a ticket,” according to Taft Tiger Booster Secretary Beth Towers. “You can buy tickets online or at the door. And also, with your ticket, you get a $20 voucher to one of the food trucks and a ticket for a drink at the bar. We have so many items up for auction.”
Auction items include ticket gift certificates, gift baskets, tangible items, services, restaurants, hotels, even a Rifle from Oregon Coast Bank, Louis Vuitton purse and Green Mountain Grill.
Tickets to the auction are $35. To purchase tickets, visit the Taft Tigers Facebook page.
The Taft Tigers Booster Club exists to promote and facilitate the character and skill development of youth through the support of sports and other extracurricular activities, according to a statement at the Taft Tigers Booster Club’s Facebook. 100% of all funds raised by the Booster Club helps with the cost of uniforms, referees, state lodging and food, safety equipment, transportation, and more.
