“Drop, cover and hold on.”
It is a phrase used over and over again to prepare us for an earthquake.
The phase will be primary during the Great Oregon ShakeOut, scheduled for 10:20 a.m. Oct. 20.
This means that wherever you are at that moment—at home, at work, at school, anywhere—you should Drop, Cover, and Hold On as if there were a major earthquake occurring at that very moment, and stay in this position for at least 60 seconds, according to the Great Oregon ShakeOut website.
“There will not be any freeway closures, power outages, or other simulated effects of the hypothetical earthquake, unless your local government or utility company specifically notifies you about something of this nature,” the website states. “The ShakeOut is not something you need to leave work to participate in—in fact, participating at work is encouraged! Businesses, organizations, schools, and government agencies can register and have their employees practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On or have a more extensive emergency drill.”
The main goal of the ShakeOut is to help best prepare Oregonians for major earthquakes.
“The ShakeOut should be used as an opportunity to learn what to do before, during, and after an earthquake,” the website advises.
The ShakeOut event carries a unique meaning because the region is preparing for the Cascadia earthquake.
The Cascadia subduction zone is a 620-mile-long fault, between the Juan de Fuca plate and the North American plate, extending from Cape Mendocino, California, to Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada. On Jan. 26, 1700, this fault ruptured, generating a 9.0 magnitude earthquake, subsequently forcing a tsunami onto the coastline. It is estimated that this can occur every 220 to 505 years, making the earthquake a matter of when not if.
It is important to remember that during an earthquake, you should not exit the building or move until the shaking has stopped, according to emergency preparedness experts. Once an earthquake begins, you may only have seconds to protect yourself before the shaking becomes too strong, so practice now to know how to respond later. Please register at ShakeOut.org/oregon/register to be counted and to receive updates.
In addition to knowing how to drop, cover and hold on during an earthquake, it is important to take the steps to prepare before an earthquake.
- Walk through your space to identify potential hazards and secure movable items like heavy furniture, televisions, or bookshelves.
- Create a disaster plan that includes where you will evacuate to and how you will communicate.
- Be sure to keep emergency supplies in multiple locations and have a go-kit in case you need to evacuate quickly.
- Gather copies of your important documents (identification, insurance cards, family/friend contacts) for easy access later. By preparing now and learning how to react, you will be able to recover more quickly after.
Visit http://www.earthquakecountry.org/sevensteps for tips on how to prepare, protect, and recover.
