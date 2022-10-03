"Drop, cover and roll."

It is a phrase used over and over again to prepare us for an earthquake.

The phase will be primary during the Great Oregon ShakeOut, scheduled for 10:20 a.m. October 20.

This means that wherever you are at that moment—at home, at work, at school, anywhere—you should Drop, Cover, and Hold On as if there were a major earthquake occurring at that very moment, and stay in this position for at least 60 seconds, according to the Great Oregon ShakeOut website.

"There will not be any freeway closures, power outages, or other simulated effects of the hypothetical earthquake, unless your local government or utility company specifically notifies you about something of this nature," the website states. "The ShakeOut is not something you need to leave work to participate in—in fact, participating at work is encouraged! Businesses, organizations, schools, and government agencies can register and have their employees practice Drop, Cover, and Hold On or have a more extensive emergency drill."

The main goal of the ShakeOut is to help best prepare Oregonians for major earthquakes.

"The ShakeOut should be used as an opportunity to learn what to do before, during, and after an earthquake," the website advises.

Visit http://www.earthquakecountry.org/sevensteps for tips on how to prepare, protect, and recover.

Local preparedness

Lincoln County Emergency Management (LCEM) is encouraging community members, businesses, and community groups to participate in the 2022 Great Oregon ShakeOut.

The event provides a chance for you to practice what you would do during an earthquake -wherever you may be at that time.

While the official event takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 20, you can practice your drop, cover, and hold during the days leading up to or directly after the drill. It is important to register if you participate.

By registering you will help Lincoln County Public Safety agencies document the high level of preparedness in our community. Participation in this event shows that we are working together to strengthen our community resiliency and emergency preparedness.

This event also provides a good reminder to update your emergency plans and supplies, according to LCEM.

Lincoln County residents live on the Cascadia Subduction Zone Earthquake Faultline. This means it is even more important for our communities to be informed and prepared.

Here are resources for more information about earthquake and tsunami preparedness:

Great Oregon ShakeOut

Registration & General Information: www.shakeout.org/oregon/

Recommended Earthquake Safety Actions: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Recommended_Earthquake_Safety_Actions.pdf

Earthquake Guide for People with Disabilities: www.earthquakecountry.org/library/ShakeOut_Earthquake_Guide_Disabilities_AFN.pdf

Lincoln County Emergency Management

Cascadia Earthquake Factsheet: www.oregongeology.org/pubs/fs/cascadia-planning-for-em-and-public.pdf

Earthquake and Tsunami Emergency www.co.lincoln.or.us/sites/default/files/fileattachments/emergency_management/page/4631/earthquake_and_tsunami_emergency_guide.pdf

Hazards: Earthquakes: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-earthquake

Hazards: Tsunamis: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/hazards-tsunamis

Main page: www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement

CDC

Preparing for an earthquake: www.cdc.gov/disasters/earthquakes/prepared.html

Tsunamis: www.cdc.gov/disasters/tsunamis/

Ready.gov

Red Cross

Earthquake Safety: www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/earthquake.html

Emergency Management Programs (In Alphabetical Order)

City of Lincoln City

City of Newport

newportoregon.gov/emergency/default.asp

Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians

https://www.ctsi.nsn.us/

Lincoln County