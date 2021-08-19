Guatemalan and Latina/o/x communities are invited to attend a COVID-19 vaccination event Friday, August 20 from 4 to 8 p.m. at La Juquilita Mexican grocery store located at 312 SW Coast Highway, Newport. Attendees will receive a $25 gift voucher for groceries.
Spanish and Mam translators will be on hand to reduce barriers. And professionals will answer questions surrounding the vaccines. The event, co-hosted by Olalla Center and Lincoln County Public Health, will mark the 13th vaccination clinic by Olalla Center. Hundreds of Lincoln County’s underserved residents received shots in arms as a result. Although Olalla Center events are geared towards Guatemalan and Latina/o/x populations, all people are welcome and encouraged to attend.
For more information about the event and to reserve a slot (not required), call (541) 819-0436 or (541) 283-5876.
