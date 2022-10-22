The Witches of Depoe Bay are flying in for the 13th annual food drive to support the Depoe Bay Food Pantry.
Join the effort from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31, rain or shine.
The Witches will be collecting cash, checks, and nonperishable food items at these locations:
- Chester’s Market Parking Lot, 3950 US-101 Depoe Bay
- In Front of the Whale Fountain on US-101, Depoe Bay
- In Front of Re/Max Integrity, 110 N. HWY 101 Depoe Bay
Witches and Warlocks will be stationed in these three areas to collect donations.
Donated nonperishable foods include:
- Tuna
- Top ramen
- Chili
- Canned vegetables and fruit
- Spaghetti and spaghetti sauce
- Canned meats
- Spam
- Dry potato flakes
- Macaroni and cheese
- Pasta and pasta sauce
- Cereal
- Soup
- Baby food
- Jam or jelly
All proceeds will go directly to the Depoe Bay Food Pantry.
In 2021, the Whiches of Depoe Bay Food Drive collected 1,769 pounds of food and $6,025.
To donate food, checks or cash before or after the event, email Sandy De Muri at msdemuri@att.net to arrange pick up. For more information contact: Sandy De Muri, msdemuri@att.net, 510-508-3890.
