The Witches of Depoe Bay are flying in for the 12th annual food drive to support the Bayside Chapel Food Pantry in Depoe Bay.
This year’s event is being held in loving memory of our dear friends of Depoe Bay who are no longer with us.
The food drive is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m Sunday, Oct. 31, rain or shine. The Witches will be collecting cash, checks, and nonperishable food items at these locations:
- Chester’s Market Parking Lot 3950 US-101 Depoe Bay
- In Front of the Whale Fountain on US-101 Depoe Bay
- In Front of Re/Max Integrity, 110 N Highway 101 Depoe Bay
Witches and Warlocks will be stationed in these three areas to collect your donations. We accept cash, checks, and or nonperishable foods. All proceeds will go directly to the Bayside Chapel Depoe Bay Food Pantry.
The 2021 Food Drive collected 1670 pounds of food and $5,311 in cash and checks.
Checks payable to the Food Pantry may be dropped off at the ReMax Realty office, 110 N. Highway 101 in Depoe Bay, before or after the event.
To learn more about the food pantry you may visit https://baysidechapeldepoebay.com/bayside-chapel-depoe-bay-food-pantry, or contact Doris Moody at 813-416-5024, or at mdoris500@gmail.com
